Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $9.97. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

In other Big Cypress Acquisition news, CEO Big Cypress Holdings Llc acquired 417,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,172,000.00. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on life science companies in the United States and Israel. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

