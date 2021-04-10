Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $78.36 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.36 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol token can now be bought for $3.28 or 0.00005417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00616292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a token. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,921,028 tokens. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

