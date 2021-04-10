Bigbom (BBO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $203.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $337,240.67 and approximately $203.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00616292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

