Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 37.9% Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $72.09 billion and approximately $6.10 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $466.48 or 0.00785291 BTC on exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
