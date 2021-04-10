Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.69 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and $5.69 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00613136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 4,927,778,712 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

