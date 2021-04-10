Bintex Futures Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $81,714.60 and $1.24 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00289516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.00750461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.56 or 0.99891408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.00767180 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.