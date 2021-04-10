Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce sales of $225.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.60 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $194.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $881.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $408.72 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $189.33 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

