BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.36

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.56. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1,953 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

About BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

