BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) vs. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Critical Comparison

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Harvard Bioscience and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.83%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and BioForce Nanosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $116.18 million 2.24 -$4.69 million $0.12 54.42 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 343.62 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -6.51% 4.29% 2.15% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44%

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments. The company also engages in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, which cover data acquisition systems with custom amplifier configurations for cellular analysis, micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and vitro-systems for extracellular recordings; and offers preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions with a focus on physiologic monitoring solutions. It markets its products through sales organizations, websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories, as well as to contract research organizations, academic labs, and government researchers. The company primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, Biochrom, Hoefer, Panlab, Warner Instruments, Hugo Sachs Elektronik, Scie-Plas, BTX, Multi Channel Systems, HEKA, DSI, Ponemah, and Buxco brand names in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

