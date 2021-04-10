Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.11 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for $148.01 or 0.00252453 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 941.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00619148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,848 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

