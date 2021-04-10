Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.17 million and $7,379.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008508 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,605,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.