BitBall Market Capitalization Achieves $3.05 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,429.44 or 1.00046002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00099877 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005543 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.