Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.62 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $35.62 million and $631,957.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $79.15 or 0.00130588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

