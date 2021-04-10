Bitball Treasure Tops 1-Day Volume of $433,197.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $79.02 or 0.00130450 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $35.56 million and approximately $433,197.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

