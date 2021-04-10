Bitcloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $974.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $750,527.04 and approximately $974.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,160.83 or 0.99934462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.00475248 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.00326443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.00745746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00100559 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,240,906 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

