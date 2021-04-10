bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $60.81 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00068215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00294184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.94 or 0.00747066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,017.75 or 0.99652196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.83 or 0.00715342 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

