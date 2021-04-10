BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0036

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $16,175.70 and approximately $169.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.00480367 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 544.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

