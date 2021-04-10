Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $676.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 110.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $676.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.