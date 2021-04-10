Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $40.02 or 0.00067744 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $743.23 million and $10.82 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,070.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $674.79 or 0.01142338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00453271 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002344 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

