Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $679.19 or 0.01137803 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $12.70 billion and $3.14 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,693.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.00454964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00065176 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,704,462 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

