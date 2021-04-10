Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 176.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $314.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $119.06 or 0.00200431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.75 or 0.00342995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00120643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001540 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.