Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Achieves $180,686.51 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $180,686.51 and $89.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 157.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

