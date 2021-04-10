Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Trading Down 41.4% This Week

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

