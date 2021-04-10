Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.99 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $266.90 or 0.00443316 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,205.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.94 or 0.01089491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00065481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002140 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,701,777 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.