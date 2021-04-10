BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Cap Hits $25.34 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $4.17 or 0.00006910 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and $12.00 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00749535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,060.06 or 0.99614139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00713098 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

