BitcoinPoS Price Hits $2.62 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004345 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $11.13 million and $4,489.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,454,949 coins and its circulating supply is 4,243,495 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

