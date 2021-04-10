Bitcoinus Market Cap Achieves $173,876.33 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $173,876.33 and approximately $2,291.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,195.69 or 0.99763451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00099992 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005306 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

