BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Hits One Day Volume of $66,588.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $105,765.67 and $66,588.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004182 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.00916092 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00017618 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

