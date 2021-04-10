Bithao Price Up 86.6% Over Last Week (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and $1.49 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00619248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037119 BTC.

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,172,587 coins. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

