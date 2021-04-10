BitRewards Trading Up 150.7% This Week (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $195,473.05 and $1,882.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 150.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitRewards Profile

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

