Bitrue Coin (BTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.34 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $42.34 million and $12.07 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00611187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.