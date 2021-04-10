BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $740.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $808.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $810.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

