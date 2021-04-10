Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00006045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $58.21 million and $7.10 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.18 or 0.00746089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,637.14 or 0.99947404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.86 or 0.00760635 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,137,173 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

