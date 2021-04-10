BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $28,851.42 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005985 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,739,207 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars.

