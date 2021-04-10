BLink (BLINK) Reaches Market Cap of $45.38 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, BLink has traded 561.6% higher against the dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $45.38 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00052941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00614846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,345,974 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

