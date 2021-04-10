BLOC.MONEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,061.61 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $65,061.61 and $696.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00619995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00081904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031353 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,390,889 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

