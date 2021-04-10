Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and $177,666.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00607259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

