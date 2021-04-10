Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $202,489.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $14.22 million and approximately $202,489.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00081530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00610135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

