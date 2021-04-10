Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $1.38 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00012980 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00616292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,942 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

