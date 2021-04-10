Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $1.33 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.73 or 0.00012819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

