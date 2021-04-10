Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $82,127.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $82,127.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00615381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036568 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.