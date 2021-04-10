Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $138.57 million and $195,193.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00006049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.77 or 0.00615022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

