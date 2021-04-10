BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. BOMB has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $234,455.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00004973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,084.91 or 0.99647762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00035017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00099661 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001269 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,169 coins and its circulating supply is 909,381 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

