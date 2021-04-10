Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Bondly has a market cap of $58.83 million and $6.48 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

