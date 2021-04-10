BonFi (BNF) Market Capitalization Tops $13.00 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, BonFi has traded 80.6% higher against the dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $13.00 million and $3.44 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.47 or 0.00615081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00081059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037018 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

