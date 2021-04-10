BonusCloud (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0008

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 83.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $79,281.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00617789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00081447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036659 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.