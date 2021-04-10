Boolberry (BBR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $151,528.84

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $151,528.84 and $12.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 88.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.40 or 0.00494653 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

