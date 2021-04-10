Boolberry Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 88.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $152,068.93 and approximately $14.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00490885 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Boolberry

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

