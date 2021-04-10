Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $145,295.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.24 or 0.00137939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00291387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00736004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,047.61 or 0.99507662 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.88 or 0.00757122 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

