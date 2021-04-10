Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $57,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

